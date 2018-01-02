Bennington County Community Events

Cooped Up? Get Outside with the Green Mountain Club

The Bennington Section of the Green Mountain Club will be meeting every third Sunday of the month in 2018 for a variety of hikes, snowshoe or cross-country ski excursions throughout southern Vermont. Each will be from two to four miles in length, meeting at the Bennington Rec Center at 1 p.m. To learn more, call Harda Bradford at 802-447-7065.

The Manchester Section of the Green Mountain Club will snowshoe to the Thoreau Cabin at Merck Forest on Sunday, January 7. Meet them at 9:30 a.m. in the Shaw’s parking lot in Manchester Center, or at 10 a.m. at the Merck Forest Welcome Center. If the cabin is unoccupied (it can be rented for overnight use) the group can take a break and lunch in the cabin with a fire going; otherwise they will do so outside. Bring extra clothes, lunch and snack, fluids, plus snowshoes or traction, depending on conditions. RSVP to Keld Alstrup at 802-362-1422 or alsgrupkeld@gmail.com.

The Manchester Section of the Green Mountain Club will snowshoe or ski Mother Myrick on Friday, January 12, for a challenging trip up 3356 feet of elevation at a fast pace,. The group will meet at 9 a.m. in the parking lot at the top of Nichols Hill in Dorset. There is a big view from the ridgeline 30 minutes beyond the summit. Bring extra clothes, extra gloves or mittens, hand warmers, fluids, snacks and lunch. RSVP required; contact Katie Adams at 802-516-978-4016 or ktkadams@comcast.net.

The Killington Section of the Green Mountain Club will explore some of the newly acquired public land south of Bird Mountain in Ira/Poultney on Saturday, January 6, meeting at 9 a.m. To join in this moderate to difficult, five-mile hike of the Birds Eye Conservation Initiative, call Sandy Bragg at 802-492-2143.

The Green Mountain Club has been maintaining and protecting Vermont’s Long Trail since 1910. To find out about stewardship, conservation and how you can help, visit them at greenmountainclub.org.

Bennington Elks Host Dinner

The Bennington Elks Club will serve their monthly dinner for members and their guests on Wednesday, January 3, from 5:30 p.m. until the food is gone. The doors to the Elks Lodge 567, located at 125 Washington Avenue in Bennington, open at 5:15 p.m. Diners can choose from baked or fried fish or baked chicken with scalloped or French fried potatoes, coleslaw, clam chowder, dinner rolls and coffee. The cost is only $9, with proceeds earmarked for the Elks’ National Foundation for Scholarships and Veterans Programs. The Elks Club meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. Call 802-442-2736 for details.

Pawlet Calendars Available

The Pawlet Library’s community calendars have arrived ! The theme this year is beautiful scenes of the town, with photographs by Molly Beverage and Ryan Van Meter. They are $20 at the Library on School Street. Proceeds provide funds for Library books and programs.