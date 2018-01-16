Bennington County Community News

Arlington Skating Party

The Red Mountain Lodge of Masons would like to invite the public to a Skating Party at the Arlington Rec Park on Saturday, January 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be free hot dogs, hot chocolate and a campfire to warm up with!

Arlington Breakfast

Battenkill Grange 487 will hold a Pancake Breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 21, at Bailey Hall on Ice Pond Road in East Arlington. The menu includes pancakes with real Vermont maple syrup, scrambled eggs, sausage, homefries, and biscuits with sausage gravy, with coffee, juice and milk. The cost is $7 for adults and $4 for children under 12. For more information, call Lillian Wood at 802-375-2518. To find out about pavilion rentals, call Nathalie at 802-375-6135.

Manchester VFW Dinner

Join the Manchester Veterans of Foreign Wars at Post 6471 on Sunday, January 20, for National Cheese Lovers’ Day, and their next community dinner. All are invited; it is free for active duty members of the military and their families, or $15 for adults, $10 up to age 18, and free for those under age six. Dinner starts at 1800 (that’s 6 p.m.), and the bar will be open. They are located at 280 Depot Street in Manchester Center.

At Bennington Farmers’ Market, a Macaroni & Cheese Contest

It’s time to dust off the cheese graters and casserole dishes for the Bennington Farmers Market’s second annual Macaroni and Cheese Competition to benefit Bennington County Meals on Wheels. Entrants pay a $5 entry fee and bring a large slow-cooker full of their best mac and cheese on Saturday, January 20; patrons that day purchase tickets which give them samples of each and a chance to vote on their favorite. Over $100 dollars in prizes have been provided by the King Arthur Flour company, including a $50 gift certificate for the chef who creates the winning mac and cheese. Everyone leaves with full stomachs and the satisfaction of participating in a good cause! Last year’s event was a big success with more than a dozen delicious dishes delighting the palates of attendees. More than $400 was raised for Meals on Wheels, the figure to beat this year. For details, contact Audrey Pietrucha at vermontvanilla@gmail.com.

Norshaft Lions Plan Chili Fest

The Norshaft Lions announce that this year’s Chili Fest will be larger than ever. Thanks to the overwhelming response they’ve had over the years, the 2018 event will expand to fill two floors at Saint John the Baptist Church, 3-5 Houghton Street, North Bennington. They will be serving over 30 different chilis (the same variety of chilies on each floor) on Saturday, January 27, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For a $6 donation you can sample five chilis, accompanied by cornbread and fixings. Try traditional beef chili (hot, medium and mild), sausage chili (hot and mild), as well as chicken, turkey, white, vegetarian, venison and elk chilis. There will even be a chocolate dessert chili! Proceeds from the event helps the NorShaft Lions provide scholarships to graduating seniors and fund other service projects.