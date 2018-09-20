Bennington County Solid Waste Alliance Public Meeting

The Bennington County Solid Waste Alliance will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, September 26, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Arlington Town Hall, 3828 Route 7A, Arlington. The purpose of the meeting is to review the end-of-year report from BCRC on the 2017 to 2018 work plan, discuss and adopt a budget for 2019 to 2020, consider options on increasing recycling within the service area and other matters, and to offer members of the public an opportunity to discuss programs and activities of the Alliance with the Alliance board. The mission of the Alliance is to reduce the amount of waste disposed in landfills, by incineration or similar means by reducing the amount of waste generated, conserving resources and promoting recycling and reuse. The Alliance consists of the towns of Arlington, Bennington, Dorset, Glastenbury, Manchester, Pownal, Rupert, Sandgate, Searsburg, Shaftsbury, Stamford, Sunderland and Woodford. For more information, including a copy of the agenda, visit bcswavt.org or contact Michael Batcher at 802-442-0713 x 2 or mbatcher@bcrcvt.org.