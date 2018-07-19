Bennington Dance Circle

Anyone can dance! Bring your friends to Nataraja, a monthly gathering for the local dance community on Friday, July 20, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at The Yoga Place, 532 Main Street, Bennington. Nataraja was created out of a desire from and for dancers of any shape, size and ability to have a safe and fun place to find their artistic expression. Talking is kept to a minimum. Please bring your water bottle. Each person is encouraged to make a $5 donation, with the proceeds to be donated to Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Services. Call 802-442-5331 for information.