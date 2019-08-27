Bennington Elks Monthly Dinner

The Bennington Elks Club at 125 Washington Avenue in Bennington will serve their monthly dinner for members and their guests on Wednesday, September, from 5:30 p.m. until the food is gone. Doors open at 5:15. Choose baked or fried fish or baked chicken with scalloped or French fried potatoes, coleslaw, clam chowder, dinner rolls and cookies for $9. Proceeds from the dinner will go towards Elks scholarships and veterans’ programs.