Bennington Elks Monthly Dinner

Bennington Elks Monthly Dinner
Bennington Elks Monthly Dinner

Bennington Elks Monthly Dinner

The Bennington Elks Club  at 125 Washington Avenue in Bennington will serve their monthly dinner for members and their guests on Wednesday, September, from 5:30 p.m. until the food is gone. Doors open at 5:15. Choose baked or fried fish or baked chicken with scalloped or French fried potatoes, coleslaw, clam chowder, dinner rolls and cookies for $9. Proceeds from the dinner will go towards Elks scholarships and veterans’ programs.

August 27, 2019
Categories:Things To Do
0 Likes