Bennington Empty Bowls

Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Services (GBICS) is once again collaborating with Bennington College to make Empty Bowls a shared community event that involves people from all walks of life. This fun soup supper is scheduled for Sunday, November 12, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Mount Anthony Union Middle School (MAU) on East Road in Bennington. Admission allows each guest to choose a handmade bowl to use for the evening and then take home, and includes multiple trips to the soup bar to enjoy a variety of soups and breads donated by local restaurants. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Kitchen Cupboard, the GBICS food distribution program that is providing food to one in every five families in the Bennington area.

Bennington College faculty member Yoko Inoue’s course, ‘Social Kitchen: Ceramics, Food and Community,’ provides an opportunity for students to learn about creative community engaged practices in contemporary art. The course explores issues of local food insecurity in the Bennington region, and how art can join with activism to expand awareness and seek imaginative solutions. Students, faculty and staff have also been working with local residents and the fifth grade class at Bennington Elementary School to make bowls for the event.

Tickets are available in Bennington at the VSECU on North Street; Martin’s Mini-Mart and Jofiel’s on Main Street; the Bennington College Bookstore; and at the GBICS building at 121 Depot Street. Individual tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Family tickets will be available at the event for $25. Donations to the fundraiser can be made on line at benningtoncares.org or by check to GBICS Empty Bowls, PO Box 702, Bennington, VT. For more information, call 802-447-3700.