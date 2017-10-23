Bennington Fallapalooza!

The season of festivals in downtown Bennington doesn’t end until Fallapalooza! on Saturday, October 28. This fun family event on the Saturday before Halloween will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There’s no admission fee and parking is free. Crafters, gift and food vendors will transform Main Street into a pedestrian mall offering a variety of products and gift ideas for the holidays. Kids will enjoy store-to-store trick-or-treating, Roaming Railroad train rides and much more; in addition to activities at the Masonic Lodge Family Center, there will be a Vermont Wooden Blocks play space, face painting, bubble blowing, carnival games, a bouncy house and free giveaways. There will be medieval combat demonstrations from 12 to 2 and performances by the Crossover Cloggers and the Ukulele Ensemble. Jump on the haunted shuttle to Four Corners North for pumpkin carving and decorating at Hawkins House; a factory tour at Bennington Potters and tastings of hard and non-alcoholic cider and more at the Catamount Tap House from 1 to 4 p.m. For more information, visit betterbennington.com or call the Bennington Downtown Alliance at 802-442-5758.