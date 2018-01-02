Bennington Farmers’ Market to Host Mac & Cheese Competition

It’s time to dust off the cheese graters and casserole dishes for the Bennington Farmers Market’s second annual Macaroni and Cheese Competition to benefit Bennington County Meals on Wheels! Entrants pay a $5 entry fee and bring a large slow-cooker full of their best mac and cheese on Saturday, January 20; patrons that day purchase tickets which give them samples of each and a chance to vote on their favorite. Over $100 dollars in prizes have been provided by the King Arthur Flour company, including a $50 gift certificate for the chef who creates the winning mac and cheese. Everyone leaves with full stomachs and the satisfaction of participating in a good cause! Last year’s event was a big success with more than a dozen delicious dishes delighting the palates of attendees. More than $400 was raised for Meals on Wheels, the figure to beat this year.

Individuals and groups are encouraged to join the fun as chefs or samplers. Interested cooks may sign up at the Bennington Farmers’ Market manager’s table Saturday, January 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or by contacting Audrey Pietrucha at vermontvanilla@gmail.com.