Bennington Garden Club

Bennington Garden Club
Bennington Garden Club

Bennington Garden Club

The Bennington Garden Club (BGC) will be holding its annual Tea with the Arts fundraiser from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, August 11, at the Bennington Center for the Arts. The public is welcome to come enjoy sweet and savory treats on tea tables graced with Asian-style floral arrangements. The Bennington Center for the Arts is located at 44 Gypsy Lane in Bennington, off Route 9. Tickets can be purchased ahead by calling 802-375-6097; at Bennington Potters, 324 County Road, Bennington; or at the door on August 11. The cost for the tea and self-guided gallery tour is $25. Proceeds go toward the BGC Educational Fund, which supports horticulture, environmental and civic improvement programs for students in Bennington County. Visit their website at benningtongardenclub.com to learn more.

August 9, 2017
Categories:Bennington News, News, Things To Do, Things to Do in Bennington
Tags:, , , , , , , , , , ,
0 Comments
0 Likes

0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*