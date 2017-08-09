Bennington Garden Club

The Bennington Garden Club (BGC) will be holding its annual Tea with the Arts fundraiser from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, August 11, at the Bennington Center for the Arts. The public is welcome to come enjoy sweet and savory treats on tea tables graced with Asian-style floral arrangements. The Bennington Center for the Arts is located at 44 Gypsy Lane in Bennington, off Route 9. Tickets can be purchased ahead by calling 802-375-6097; at Bennington Potters, 324 County Road, Bennington; or at the door on August 11. The cost for the tea and self-guided gallery tour is $25. Proceeds go toward the BGC Educational Fund, which supports horticulture, environmental and civic improvement programs for students in Bennington County. Visit their website at benningtongardenclub.com to learn more.