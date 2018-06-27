Bennington Gubernatorial Forum

From 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, June 29, Rights and Democracy of Bennington (RAD) will host a Gubernatorial Forum at Saint Peter’s Episcopal Church in Bennington. “All candidates from both the Republican and Democratic parties have been invited,” said Charlie Murphy of RAD. “We have not heard back from all of them, but expect most to attend.”

“This forum will give the public an opportunity to ask the questions that are most important to Bennington”, said Vickie Lampron, another RAD member. A special guest, Nina Turner, president of Our Revolution, will make introductory remarks at 7 p.m. “Those of us who worked so hard for Bernie know who she is and are very excited to have her visit Bennington!” commented Mary Jane Sarvis, a local artist and RAD member. The moderators will introduce the Gubernatorial Candidates after Turner’s address. After a few prepared questions for each candidate, the floor will be open for audience questions, addressed either to a particular candidate or to the panel as a whole. “This is our state,” commented Mary Gerisch of RAD. “We in Bennington sometimes feel that we have no input into the State Administration …we are so far away from Montpelier. This is our chance to let candidates know we need input into what goes on in our State Capital.” The event is free and open to the public Light refreshments will be served. Doors open at 6:30. For information, contact Gerisch at 802-379-6311 or retiredinvermont@hotmail.com.