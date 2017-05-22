Bennington Health Care Rally

Rights and Democracy (RAD) Bennington chapter will hold a public Healthcare Rally on Friday, May 26. Joining RAD will be the Bennington Free Clinic, Bennington Oral Health Coalition, Turning Point Recovery Center, Physicians for National Health Program, Planned Parenthood Northeast and the Vermont Worker’s Center. These advocates agree that healthcare is a human right, and demand more from the healthcare system.

The rally will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot behind the Bennington Station Restaurant. Reproductive health services, substance abuse treatment, Medicaid and other healthcare funds are being cut, and the Rally encourages all to unite, name and claim the human right to healthcare in Vermont. Speakers will include representatives from each organization, including Dick Dundas from Bennington Free Clinic, Ken Sigsbury from Turning Point Recovery Center, Bob Block from Green Mountain Care Board Advisory Committee, Kate Kanelstein of Vermont Worker’s Center, a RAD representative, as well as several residents of Bennington who will share stories about suffering for lack of healthcare.

Dr. Dundas, who helped plan the Rally, said, “We hope that someday soon we will not need the Bennington Free Clinic because everyone will have the healthcare they need.” Dr. Block, also behind the Rally, added, “In the medical profession, we have seen too many suffer for lack of healthcare – it is past time to fix that problem!”

The Rally will be followed by a reception on the third floor of the Bennington Firehouse, with light refreshments and a meet and greet with speakers. RAD is affiliated with Our Revolution, a national partner, and has chapters throughout Vermont and New Hampshire. The Vermont Workers’ Center and Turning Point Centers have chapters throughout Vermont, as does Planned Parenthood Northeast.

For further information, contact Dick Dundas at 802-447-3700 or weederman03@yahoo.com, or Robert Block at 802-447-7042 or rblock68@comcast.net.