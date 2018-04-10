Bennington Historical Society Bus Tour to Visit Area Cemeteries

Everyone is familiar with the old cemetery on the hill next to the First Congregational Church in Old Bennington, but important sites are often overlooked in the town’s other burying grounds. Join the Bennington Historical Society (BHS) as they visit several of these and learn more about the history of Bennington – much of it will surprise you! Heroes from many wars, the town’s wealthiest industrialists, politicians, clergy and even convicts rest in Bennington’s other cemeteries. The tour will be led by Anne Bugbee, past BHS president, and Bill Morgan, current president, on Sunday, April 15, from 2 to 5 p.m. The cost is $15 per person to cover the bus rental. Meet in front of the Bennington Museum on West Main, Bennington, promptly at 2 p.m. For reservations and further information, call Bill Morgan at 802-440- 8075. Tickets are limited, so call early.