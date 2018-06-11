Bennington Historical Society to Visit ‘Bygone Bennington’

Joseph H. Hall will offer a program on his new book, ‘Bygone Bennington,’ at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 20, presented by the Bennington Historical Society (BHS). For many years he has been writing and broadcasting a popular radio program by the same name on the local AM radio station WBTN. A member of the BHS Board and a past president, he has put all his talks into an interesting and entertaining book. ‘Bygone Bennington’ will take you back to the days before the automobile reshaped our town, to a time when the biggest news stories were a visit by Will Rogers or the theft of a horse and buggy from downtown, or the wreck of the daily milk train to New York City. Hall tells of the occasional floods which devastated the low-lying parts of town, sweeping away bridges and roadways. Other stories tell about stage coaches, trolleys and even airplane crashes, all in Bennington. Interspersed with the history of first settlers and descriptions of forgotten buildings are wonderful glimpses into his own personal history as the son of a dairyman living on Harwood Hill; he recollects the old days when he would get up before sunrise to deliver milk with his father before heading off to a one-room school house. His adventures growing up during the Depression are woven in between tales of local color which range from Henry Putnam’s generosity to Bennington’s rare murders and jail breaks. You’ll be delighted by what you discover about the unexplored history of Bennington. The book will available for sale at the Bennington Museum after his talk; profits from its sale will help fund the programs of the Bennington Historical Society, founded to foster an appreciation of local history. The Bennington Historical Society sponsors monthly lectures in the Ada Paresky Educational Center at the Bennington Museum, located at 75 Main Street in Bennington.