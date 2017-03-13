Bennington Historical Society

The Bennington Historical Society meets on Sunday, March 19, at 2 p.m. for a presentation by Vance Savage on ‘The Life and Death of Mary Rogers,’ the last woman to be legally executed in Vermont when she was hanged for the murder of her husband in 1905. She was living in Bennington in 1902 when her husband began working as a laborer in Hoosick Falls, N.Y. She did want to leave town, so she plotted to kill him. The resulting murder and trial was a media sensation at the turn of the century; the case went all the way to the US Supreme Court. Savage, a great nephew of Mary’s, is working on a movie about her. He recently appeared on the Discovery Channel speaking about his great aunt. The meeting is free and open to the public, and will be held at the Bennington Museum’s Ada Paresky Education Center, 75 West Main Street, Bennington.