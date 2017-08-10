Bennington Kids’ Market

The Bennington Farmers’ Market will hold its second annual Kids’ Market on Saturday, August 12, giving entrepreneurs between the ages of 5 and 17 the opportunity to practice their business, marketing and people skills. The Kids’ Market will be set up during regular farmers’ market hours of 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vendors are asked to provide their own tables; all items sold should be produced by the seller. There is a $2 fee per stall. To request an application or for more information, contact Audrey Pietrucha at 802-733-6981 or vermontvanilla@gmail.com.