Bennington Kids’ Market

Bennington Kids’ Market
Bennington Kids’ Market

Bennington Kids’ Market

The Bennington Farmers’ Market will hold its second annual Kids’ Market on Saturday, August 12, giving entrepreneurs between the ages of 5 and 17 the opportunity to practice their business, marketing and people skills. The Kids’ Market will be set up during regular farmers’ market hours of 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vendors are asked to provide their own tables; all items sold should be produced by the seller. There is a $2 fee per stall. To request an application or for more information, contact Audrey Pietrucha at 802-733-6981 or vermontvanilla@gmail.com.

August 10, 2017
Categories:News, Things To Do
Tags:, , , , ,
0 Comments
0 Likes

0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*