Bennington Library to Host Song Improv Event for Families

The Swing Peepers will take families on an energetic, fun and participatory journey at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, at the Bennington Free Library, Silver Street, Bennington. Join John Hadden and Matthew Whitten to help them create improvisational songs and stories with guitar, mandolin, harmonica, banjo and more. Witten is a musician, storyteller and educator, who started performing folk music on the Hudson River Sloop Clearwater singing to school groups and performing on stage with Pete Seeger and other folk musicians. Hadden has performed in a wide variety of musical groups ranging from classical choral, madrigal, barbershop and stage groups, to folk, rock and roll, and contemporary a cappella groups. He has appeared on a variety of stages throughout his career, including Garrison Keillor’s A Prairie Home Companion. For information, call 802-442-9051 or email children@bfli.org.