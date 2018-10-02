Bennington & Manchester Community Events

Cambridge Ham Dinner

Where can you get a homemade hot meal for only $10? At Loaves and Fishes, the Food Pantry in Cambridge, N.Y., on Saturday, October 6, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The menu will feature baked ham, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, squash, rolls, dessert and beverage. The location is on Route 22 south of the red light just past the school on the left. Proceeds will be used to help feed many people in the Cambridge area.

Manchester Breakfast

There will be an all-you-can-eat breakfast at the firehouse on 6041 Main Street in Manchester on Sunday, October 7, from 7 to 11 a.m. Enjoy pancakes, maple syrup, scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, homefries, English muffins, orange juice and coffee . This month’s breakfast is sponsored by Manchester Hot Glass and GSK Climate Control.

Arlington Brunch

The Federated Church Youth Group want to invite you to enjoy brunch at the Federated Church on Ice Pond Road in East Arlington on Sunday, October 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to benefit the Ronald McDonald House in Albany, N.Y. They will be serving egg casseroles, bacon, muffins, fruit and juice for a free-will donation. Made up of students in grades six to 12, the Group has adopted the Arlington Food Shelf, Helping Hands and Ronald McDonald House as their community projects.

Rutland Chocolate Fest

The Rutland United Methodist Church will hold its ninth annual Chocolate Festival and Silent Auction on Friday, October 5, at the Holiday Inn in Rutland. This fundraiser supports local organizations and programs; to date, over $90,000 has been contributed to those in need, thanks to the generosity of businesses and auction attendees. Donations of chocolate desserts for sampling are welcome. To find out more, call 802-773-2460.

Bennington Elks

The Bennington Elks will serve their monthly dinner for members and their guests on Wednesday, October 3, from 5:30 p.m. until the food is gone. Doors open at 5:15. Choose baked or fried fish or baked chicken with scalloped or French fried potatoes, coleslaw, clam chowder, dinner rolls and cookies for $9. Proceeds go towards scholarships and Veterans programs. The Elks Club is located at 125 Washington Avenue.

Pawlet Church Pork Dinner

The Ladies and Gentlemen’s Supper Club invite you to a Roast Pork Dinner starting at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 6, at the Pawlet Community Church. The menu includes roast pork, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, cabbage salad, applesauce, fruited jello, rolls and beverages. Dessert this month will be brownie with ice cream and chocolate syryp. The cost is $12 for adults, $6 for children up to age 12, and free for those five and under. For details, call Doreen Mach at 802-325-3428. Take out orders can be made on the day of the dinner by calling 802-325-3022.