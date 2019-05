Bennington Mineral & Gem Show

The fifth annual Mineral and Gem Show will take place on Saturday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, May 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Grace Christian School on Kocher Drive in Bennington. Admission is $5 for adults; kids are free. The show features minerals, gemstones, fossils, books and more For information, call Bill Cotrofeld at 802-375-6782.