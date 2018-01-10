Bennington MLK Celebration

Join in celebrating the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday, January 15. The celebration will begin at 6 p.m. with a candlelight vigil at the Four Corners in Bennington, followed by a procession to Oldcastle Theater where a reception with hot cider and finger foods will be held at 6:30 p.m. A program of music with Marsh Hudson-Knapp and speakers will begin in the auditorium at 7. This year’s theme is based on the vision and meaning of Dr. King’s ‘The Beloved Community,’ and will feature speakers from many of the outreach organizations in Bennington including The Homeless Coalition, Greater Bennington Interfaith Council Services, 350.org, Rights And Democracy, a Bennington Representative to the State Legislature, The Bennington Interfaith Council and the Greater Bennington Peace and Justice Center. Each speaker will reflect about how his or her group is witnessing the vision and meaning of King’s‘The Beloved Community.’