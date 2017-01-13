Bennington Museum Closed for January

Bennington Museum will be closed the month of January, re-opening Thursday, February 2. The Museum is home to the largest collection of Grandma Moses paintings in the world. A selection of her works is always on view., as are galleries featuring military history, contemporary art, Gilded Age Vermont and Bennington Modernism exhibitions. Bennington Museum is located at 75 Main Street in Bennington. Call 802-447-1571 or visit benningtonmuseum.org.