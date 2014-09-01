Bennington Museum Exhibits Renowned Jane Stickle Quilt

The quilt that inspires quilters everywhere will be on its yearly display at the Bennington Museum through October.

The Jane Stickle Quilt, brought to the museum 60 years ago, is only shown for a short time each year due to the fragility of the fabric, when quilters from all over the world plan trips to the region to see it. The quilt, which dates from 1863, is comprised of 169 five-inch blocks – each a different pattern – and contains a remarkable 5,602 pieces surrounded by a unique scalloped border. It can be viewed with regular museum admission.

On Sunday, September 7, at 2 p.m., Bennington Museum welcomes Pam Weeks, New England Quilt Museum Binney Family curator, who will share recently uncovered information on the Civil War era quilt and its creator, Jane Blakely Stickle.

There is a charge of $8 for not-yet-members plus admission to tour the galleries and a charge of $5 for museum members.

Jane Stickle was born Jane Blakely on April 8, 1817, in Shaftsbury, Vt. She married Walter Stickle sometime before 1850. They did not have children of their own, but did take responsibility for at least three children in the area.

In an 1860s census, Jane Stickle was listed as a 43-year-old farmer living alone. She eventually reunited with her husband, but during that time, she lovingly created what is now known as the Jane Stickle Quilt. As a reminder of the turbulent times the country was going through, she carefully embroidered ‘In War Time 1863’ into the quilt.

Bennington Museum is located at 75 Main Street in Bennington, Vt. Visit the website at benningtonmuseum.org or call the museum at 802-447-1571 for further information.