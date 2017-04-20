Bennington Museum Features Abstracts by Pat Adams

Pat Adams has been creating rich, lovingly wrought abstract paintings for well over six decades. On view at the Bennington Museum from April 1 to June 18, Gatherum of Quiddities: Paintings by Pat Adams presents a selection of 29 works surveying her entire career. Championed for decades by notable critics, collectors and her New York gallerist Virginia Zabriskie, Adams has always been guided by an inner vision. Robert Wolterstorff, Director of the Bennington Museum, notes that Adams is an abstract painter, but also “intensely attuned to this world we live in. She creates rich, sensual, colorful, intensely felt and jarringly material paintings.” With sumptuous colors and richly encrusted surfaces built up with stone dust, crushed eggshells and mica, Adams seeks to bring from the ‘gatherum of quiddities’ – that stew of unnamable visual and emotional qualities of the world – a visual situation intended to generate both intense engagement and quiet contemplation in the viewer.

“What to paint?” is an overriding concern for the abstract painter. Gatherum of Quiddities refers to particulars in the visual and emotional world which catch the artist’s eye and stir her mind, and from which she draws substance for her imaginative proposals. Among these bits and pieces of the ‘real world,’ interactions occur and compel decisions of color, form and surface to go in unexpected directions. Aspects of artifacts as varied as rusted metal rings, circular saw blades, horseshoe crabs and polished agate slices make their appearance in her paintings repeatedly. While Adams’ work is grounded by an empirical approach to the quiddities of this world, it attains transcendence by providing the viewer with the contemplative space in which to engage with mysterious new worlds, created by one of the distinctive imaginations in postwar American Art.

Bennington Museum is located at 75 Main Street/Route 9, Bennington. For information visit benningtonmuseum.org or call 802-447-1571 .