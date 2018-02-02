Bennington Museum Offers Free Admission, Presents ‘Creative Collisions’

The Bennington Museum invites everyone to Community Day on Saturday, February 3, when admission is free, and ‘Creative Collisions’ among the galleries are explosive. Explore the newly-installed Grandma Moses Gallery with paintings like ‘Thunderstorm,’ 1948, which has not been at the Museum in over two decades. On loan from a private collector, this iconic painting enhances the walls of the gallery along with ‘Old Oaken Bucket,’ 1946, which has never been installed at Bennington Museum. “We are thrilled to have such iconic works here at the Museum,” states Jamie Franklin, curator. “These are joined by other masterworks from the Museum’s collection as well as ‘Deep Snow,’ 1959, and ‘A Christmas Gift,’ 1946, both from the private collection of the Zarnegin family, Beverly Hills, California. Any person who admires Moses’ work and wants to get another perspective on what she created, must be sure to visit in 2018.”

Join with artist Jessica Park from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Regional Artists Gallery for a reception celebrating her exhibition,’ Enthusiasms: Personal Paintings.’ On view through May 28, the show focuses on a lesser-known aspect of Park’s work,that created during the first decade of her career as well as more recent paintings from the last decade. Park sees the world through high-definition, rainbow-colored glasses. An internationally-acclaimed artist on the autism spectrum, one of the few things she connected with during as a child was art; she has been a professional artist since the mid-1980s. Her paintings combine technical proficiency with a visionary imagination, depicting everyday objects with precise attention, along with scientifically accurate illustrations of rare and unusual astronomical phenomenon, seamlessly brought together in fantastical combinations that seem to vibrate with energy.

In the Works on Paper Gallery, ‘A Century of Caring,’ on view through May 6, celebrates the Southwestern Vermont Health Care’s centennial, beginning 100 years ago and featuring images and objects from the early days to the present. It showcases the advancements in care practices that have elevated a humble hospital on the hill to an award-winning healthcare system operating in partnership with Dartmouth-Hitchcock serving 75,000 residents of Vermont, New York and Massachusetts.

While at the Museum, be sure to explore its permanent exhibitions, including ‘Early Vermont,’ presenting life in Vermont from when its earliest European settlers arrived in 1761 to the early 1800s when craftsmen achieved a level of sophistication rivaling Boston and New York. Visitors are also encouraged to explore Gilded Age Vermont, Bennington Modernism, Battle of Bennington along with the Church Gallery, the original Museum dating to 1855.

Through March 13 is the annual Student Art Show of works by the region’s elementary, middle and high school students.

Watch for great events such as presentations by the Bennington Historical Society, ‘Music at the Museum’ on March 11, and other great events like the Museum’s Spring Party on April 13 and its Tattoo event on April 28. Mark your calendars now so you don’t miss out!

Bennington Museum is located at 75 Main Street/Route 9, Bennington, and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Tuesday; it is closed Wednesday, February 2 through May. It is wheelchair accessible. Visit the website at benningtonmuseum.org or call 802-447-1571 for more information.