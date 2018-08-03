Bennington Museum Talk

On Sunday, August 5, at 2 p.m., Bennington Museum curator Jamie Franklin will conduct a speaking tour of the Museum’s major exhibition, ‘Crash to Creativity: The New Deal in Vermont.’ Registration is required by calling 802-447-1571 extension 200 by August 2. Learn about the role of government-sponsored New Deal projects in promoting creativity and innovation in the Green Mountain State, from 1934 to 1944. Hear how artists, architects, writers, construction workers and civil employees helped to document the state’s history, record the conditions of contemporary life during the Depression and recovery, and build infrastructure that continues to benefit us today. There is a small admission fee for the event.

“The exhibition features photography, paintings, prints of post office murals, and architectural drafts that were sponsored through the government’s New Deal programs. Powerful examples of Regionalist and Social Realist paintings include Francis Colburn’s ‘Charley Smith and His Barn’ and Ronald Slayton’s quietly optimistic ‘The Planter,’” states Robert Wolterstorff, executive director of the Museum. Also on view is furniture from Civilian Conservation Corps cabins, archival documentation of New Deal projects and transcriptions of audio recordings of Vermonters created by the Federal Writers Project. Bennington Museum is located at 75 Main Street/Route 9. Visit benningtonmuseum.org for more information.