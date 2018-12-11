Bennington Museum to Offer Free Concert with VC3

Take a break from the holiday bustle and relax as Bennington Museum presents VC3, a new trio whose three distinguished cellists – Elizabeth Anderson, Käthe Jarka and Robert La Rue – are bringing the multi-cello ensemble into the world of serious chamber music on Saturday, December 15, at 2 p.m. The trio will perform ‘Three Fantasias for Three Viols’ by Henry Purcell, ‘Inessa Zaretsky, Sonata in G minor’ by J.S. Bach, ‘Serenata per tre Violoncelli’ by Krzysztof Penderecki, and ‘Suite for Three Cellos’ by Fernand de la Tombelle. This free concert will take place in the Paresky Education Center and Court of the Bennington Museum, thanks to the support of Alison Nowak and Robert Cane. Reservations are not required and it is accessible to those with disabilities.

VC3 has built a rich and eclectic repertoire spanning five centuries which includes original, historical compositions, arrangements and transcriptions, and new works written especially for them. They have been warmly received in venues throughout the greater New York City area.

Anderson performs as cellist of the Cassatt String Quartet, and with VC3. Jarka has collaborated with such artists as Yo-Yo Ma and the Juilliard Quartet and toured as member of the Shanghai Quartet. La Rue is cellist for the Alcott Trio and also a member of the New York City Opera Orchestra. Bennington Museum is located at 75 Main Street/Route 9 in Bennington. Visit benningtonmuseum.org or call 802-447-1571 for more information.