Bennington Project Independence

Monday, December 24: Closed. Tuesday, December 25: Closed. Wednesday, December 26: Bible Study with Pastor Dan. Thursday, December 27: Fred, Lisa, and Larry Variety Show. Friday, December 28: New Year’s Dance Party with DJ Scott. BPI has been helping Bennington County families keep loved ones at home for more than 30 years. For more information or to schedule a complimentary visit or tour, call 802-442-8136 or visit bpiads.org.