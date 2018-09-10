Bennington Quiltfest This Weekend

The Quiet Valley Quilters Guild’s 25th annual Quiltfest is planned for two days, Saturday and Sunday, September 15 and 16, at Mount Anthony Union Middle School, located at 747 East Road in Bennington. This year’s Quiltfest will be displaying over 140 new quilts, as well as a special exhibit of some of the quilts featured at the event over the years. There will also be demonstrations, vendors and a talk by Lynn Wheatley, who has been quilting since the 1980s, later on turning a serious hobby into a business. She is also a Studio 180 Design certified instructor, and has done demonstrations at quilt shows across the US.

This year’s raffle quilt is ‘Dashing Through the Garden,’ a queen-sized quilt in blues and purples with two matching pillowcases. The quilt was machine pieced and has over 370 hours of hand quilting by members of the Quiet Valley Quilters’ Guild of Bennington. Tickets for the raffle are six for $5 or $1 each will be available at Quiltfest, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Quiltfest is handcapped-accessible. Admission is $7. To learn more, visit visit the website at benningtonquiltfest.com.