Bennington & Rutland Community Events

Bennington Food Drive

Green Mountain RSVP is sponsoring a ‘Stuff the Bus’ event on Saturday, January 13, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Price Chopper in Bennington. Volunteers will also be collecting non-perishable items in the office, located in Suite 90 at 160 Benmont Avenue in Bennington, until Friday, January 12. For information, call 802-447-1546 or visit rsvpvt.org.

Battlefield Movie Night

Bennington Battlefield State Historic Site will be showing a movie with a Revolutionary War theme at 30 Caretakers Road, Hoosick Falls, N.Y., on Saturday, January 13 at 5 p.m. The family-friendly event is free and open to the public. Call 518-860-9094 with any questions.

Rutland Song Circle

A song circle and jam session will be held Wednesday, January 17, at the Godnick Adult Center in Rutland from 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. The song circle welcomes singers, players of acoustic instruments, and listeners. A songbook of popular folksongs encourages group singing. Donations are welcome. For further information, call Jack Crowther at 802-775-1182 or visit wildwoodsmusic.org.

Rutland Library Book Sale

Friends of the Rutland Free Library will hold their monthly Book Sale on Saturday, January 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Browse thousands of organized, new and gently-used books, CDs, DVDs and puzzles for all ages. This month, all sports books are buy one, get one free. Most items are priced between 25 cents and $3. Rutland Free Library is located at 10 Court Street in Rutland. Visit rutlandfree.org or call 802-773-1860.

Winhall Cookbook Club

Join the Winhall Memorial Library Cookbook Club on January 11 on the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. to eat and share recipes, tips and tricks. January’s theme is soups, salads and bread. The Club, a collaboration with the Winhall Community Arts Center, is a welcoming environment to newcomers and encourages new and veteran cooks alike to join and share in the love of food. Winhall Memorial Library is located at 2 Lower Taylor Hill Road, Bondville. For details, call 802-297- 9741 or visit winhallmemoriallibrary.org