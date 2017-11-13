Bennington & Rutland County Community Events

Arlington Breakfast

Battenkill Grange 487 will hold a Pancake Breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 19, at Bailey Hall on Ice Pond Road in East Arlington. The menu includes pancakes with real Vermont maple syrup, scrambled eggs, sausage, homefries, and biscuits with sausage gravy, with coffee, juice and milk. The cost is $7 for adults and $4 for children under 12. For more information, call Lillian Wood at 802-375-2518. To find out about pavilion rentals, call Nathalie at 802-375-6135.

Tinmouth Game Supper

Tinmouth Volunteer Fire Department’s 49th annual fundraising Game Supper is Saturday, November 18. This famous Vermont event serving over 500 people is held at the Tinmouth Community Center, 573 Route 140, Tinmouth, beginning at 4 p.m. The gourmet, all-you-can-eat menu will includes venison and moose sauerbraten, game cornbread chili, secret marinated roasts of venison, moose and bear, smoked moose, wild Italian meatballs and chicken and biscuits with mashed potatoes and squash, salads, rolls, beans, and over 100 homemade pies! Takeouts will be available. Early birds are welcome. There’s no waiting outside. Adults are $15, children six to 12 are $10, and under six are free. For more information contact Chief Mo Squier at 802-235-2718.

Rupert Game Supper

The annual Rupert Fire Department Game Supper at the Rupert Firehouse on Route 153 will be Saturday, November 18, beginning at 5 p.m. The menu will include venison stroganoff, bear meatloaf, venison sausage meatballs, bear sauerbraten, smoked beaver, barbecue raccoon, pheasant l’orange, game bird jambalaya, roast beef and turkey, rounded out with mashed potatoes, maple squash, bread, beverages and dessert There will also be a gun raffle and silent auction. Mettowee Community School sixth graders will be holding a 50/50 raffle and bussing tables for tips to help fund their spring trip to Boston. The cost of the meal is $15, children 10 and under $7. For details, contact Kelli at 802-394-2491 or klewis@brsu.org. On the day of the event, call 802-394-7844.

Arlington Turkey Dinner

The Squadron 69 Sons of the American Legion are hosting an early Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 18. Held at the American Legion Post 69 in Arlington, the dinner will offer turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, stuffing, cranberry sauce, bread and dessert for just $8 per person; those age 65 and over are free. Call 802-375-6157 for more information.