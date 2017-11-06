Bennington & Rutland County Events

Eat For Heat in Arlington

The Federated Church of East Arlington invites you to an Italian Buffet on Sunday, November 12, at 5 p.m. A free will offering will be collected to provide assistance in paying heating bills for those in need. The menu will include an assortment of Italian dishes such as lasagna, stuffed shells, spaghetti and meatballs, sausage and peppers, as well as rolls, salad and dessert. The Federated Church of East Arlington is located on Ice Pond Road in East Arlington. For information, call 802-375-2548.

Oldcastle Theatre Gala

Join Oldcastle Theatre on Saturday, November 18, to kick off a year filled with plays, concerts, films, art exhibits and more as their stage at 331 Main Street in Bennington becomes the cultural center of a revitalized downtown. Celebrate and support Bennington’s downtown excitement and enjoy lively cabaret theater, live and silent auctions, delectable dining and a cash bar offering wine and beer from 6 to 9 p.m. Your festive attire will add this gala event! Call 802-447-0564 to RSVP and purchase tickets, $50 per person. Your support will help Oldcastle continue to stage the kind of quality theater that they’ve presented for the last 46 years – and expand into a community arts center at the heart of Bennington’s Putnam Block redevelopment project.

Pawlet Game Supper

The Pawlet Volunteer Fire Department will be holding their 49th annual Wild Game/Chicken and Biscuit Supper, beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 11, at the firehouse located on Route 133 in Pawlet Village. The menu includes bear roast, moose meatballs, venison roast, venison stew and chicken and biscuits, accompanied by vegetable salads, mashed potatoes, beverages – and to top off the meal, homemade pie! Adults cost $12; children ages 10 to 6 are $6; and age five and under are free. Proceeds raise funds for the Pawlet fire department. For more information, call 802-325-3222 or email pvfd155@gmail.com.

Arlington Breakfast

The American Legion Post 69 of Arlington will host Breakfast on Sunday, November 12, from 8 to 10 a.m. All Post 69 Legionnaires should plan to attend and help. Seniors 65 and over are free; all others are $7; donations are greatly appreciated. Call 802-375-6157 for details.

W. Rutland Breakfast Buffet

Masons at Hiram Lodge 101 and Gilman Chapter 88 will be serving a Breakfast Buffet to raise funds for charitable projects on Saturday, November 11, from 8 to 11 a.m. The cost is $9 for adults, $3 for ages six to 12, and free for children under six. The menu will include pancakes, French toast, maple syrup, scrambled eggs, omelets, bacon, sausage, home fries and corned beef hash with beverages and fresh fruit. The breakfast takes place at the Masonic Lodge at 63 Franklin Street in West Rutland. Contact Dave Mason at 802-775-2204 with any questions.

Windham Supper & Square Dance

Windham’s annual Harvest Supper and Square Dance begins at 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 11, at the historic Windham Meeting House, 26 Harrington Road on the corner of Windham Hill Road. This traditional dinner is hosted and prepared by the Windham Community Organization, who will be serving ham, butternut squash, baked beans, scalloped potatoes (plus a gluten-free version), salad, sweet breads, rolls and assorted homemade pies, all for the low price of $10 for adults, $5 for children, or $25 per family. Donations are very much appreciated for the musicians. After dessert, Sally Newton will be directing the youth ukulele players, and then calling the moves for an incredibly lively square dance accompanied by talented local musicians. She is really good with explaining the dance moves and creating a fun atmosphere, so don’t be bashful. Proceeds benefit Windham area residents through WCO.

OWCC Farm-to-Table Dinner

One World Conservation Center, nonprofit nature and conservation center in Bennington, will present special fundraising event on Thursday November 16, starting at 4:30 p.m. with a cash bar and hors d’oeuvres, and followed by a three course farm-to-table dinner from 5:30 to 7 p.m., thanks to local producers Mighty Food Farm, Clearbrook Farm, Gammelgarden, Fancy Pants Cakes, Pickering Farm, Hildene Gardens and the Youth Agricultural Program. In addition, there will be a silent auction of donated items. The evening will conclude with a talk from 7 to 8 p.m. presented by Studio Hill Farm on using carbon in your soil to make less work. Tickets are $30. Proceeds will benefit OWCC Education Fund, and may be obtained by calling 802-447-7419 or send an email to info@oneworldconservationcenter.org.

Castleton Craft Fair

The Castleton Community Center will host its annual Holiday Craft Fair at 2018 Main Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.on Saturday, November 11. Items by local craftsmen include one-of-a-kind jewelry, decorations, clothing and foods. Many favorite crafters will be returning this year as well as some new ones. Soups and sandwiches will be available for lunch.

Clarendon Craft Fair

The Clarendon Elementary School will be holding their annual Holiday Craft Fair on Saturday, November 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the School, located at 84 Grange Hall Road in North Clarendon. Lots of great holiday gifts will be available. Over 25 crafters will be attending with sewn items, jams and jellies, crocheted and knitted items, jewelry, and much more. Lunch will be available. Proceeds benefit the Four Winds Nature Institute and its community-based education programs.

Community Thanksgiving Dinner

Christ Our Savior Parish is hosting its fifth annual Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner at Saint Paul’s Parish Hall on Bonnet Street in Manchester. Forget the hassle of shopping, cooking and cleaning. Come and enjoy a traditional turkey dinner with all the trimmings – on the house! All are welcome. No reservations necessary; just show up between 1 and 3 p.m. on Thursday, November 23. Should you have questions, contact Carolyn Smith at 802-362-3516 or 2mr.ching@comcast.net.

Tinmouth Game Supper

Tinmouth Volunteer Fire Department’s 49th annual Game Supper is Saturday, November 18, at the Tinmouth Community Center, 573 Route 140, Tinmouth, beginning at 4 p.m. The all-you-can-eat menu will include venison and moose sauerbraten, game cornbread chili, roasts of venison, moose and bear, smoked moose, wild Italian meatballs and chicken and biscuits with sides and over 100 homemade pies! Takeouts will be available. Adults are $15, children six to 12 are $10, and under six are free. For information call Chief Mo Squier at 802-235-2718.

Rupert Game Supper

The Rupert Game Supper will be held at the Rupert firehouse on Route 153 on Saturday, November 18, beginning at 5 p.m. The menu will include venison stroganoff, bear meatloaf, venison sausage meatballs, bear sauerbraten, smoked beaver, BBQ raccoon, pheasant l’orange, game bird jambalaya and more, rounded out with potatoes, squash, bread, beverages, dessert – and roast beef and turkey. The cost is $15, children 10 and under $7. For more information, contact Kelli at 802-394-2491 or by email at klewis@brsu.org.