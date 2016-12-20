Bennington Shares the Heat

Members of both the Bennington and Catamount Rotary Clubs, along with students belonging to the Interact Club at Mount Anthony Union High School in Bennington, have joined forces again this holiday season to help bring warmth to local families in need.

Each weekend in December, you will find these folks happily ringing the bells in front of JC Penney, where patrons can make donations large or small that will go directly to the Share the Heat program administered by the Greater Bennington Interfaith Council. Best of all, the donations are matched by Green Mountain Power and stay local! For more information, contact Dave Newell at 802-442-5414 or dnewell@willsinsurance.com.