Bennington Story Night

Building on incredible podcasts like the Moth Radio Hour, and RISK!, Story Night at Bennington Center for the Arts is a show that delivers a night of raw truth from local people without the help of notes and props – only a microphone and a little courage. There have been stories leaving the audience stunned in quiet anticipation, laughing uncontrollably in their seats or with tears in their eyes at this monthly event. Local craft brews, mixers and appetizers are available. Shuttles available for those who need it; message storiesbennington@gmail.com or call 802-430-2008 to make arrangements. The show begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 18; doors open at 6:15. Tickets are $16 in advance at storiesvermont.brownpapertickets.com or $24 at the door. Proceeds benefit the Bennington Arts mural program. Bennington Center for the Arts is located at 44 Gypsy Lane in Bennington.