Bennington to Host Martin Luther King Day Celebration

The national holiday honoring Martin Luther King, Jr. will be observed on Monday, January 16, in a special program presented by the Greater Bennington Peace and Justice Center and the Greater Bennington Interfaith Council, in conjunction with the Bennington Chapter of Rights And Democracy and 350.org. This year’s theme, ‘Until Justice Rolls down Like Water,’ joins King’s nonviolent resistance during the struggle for civil rights with the nonviolent resistance of the Water Protectors against the Dakota Access Pipe Line at the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation in North Dakota. The program will begin with a 6 o’clock candlelight vigil at the Four Corners in Bennington, and proceed from there to Oldcastle Theater for a 6:30 p.m. reception offering refreshments and music, with mounted images showing the civil rights struggle and native Americans and environmentalists at Standing Rock Sioux Reservation. Artwork donated by local artists will also be on display and may be purchased by silent auction. At 7:30, a program of projected images, documentary film clips and a panel of eyewitnesses from Standing Rock will give their account of the Water Protectors’ nonviolent resistance against the Dakota Access Pipe Line. The event is free and open to all.