Bennington/Manchester Community News & Things To Do

VFFC Harvest Festival

The Vermont Farmers Food Center is hosting its fourth annual Harvest Festival on Sunday, September 23, from 3 to 6 p.m. to celebrate fun, food and community. The event will be held at Farmers’ Hall at 251 West Street in Rutland, the site of the Winter Farmers’ Market. Enjoy a family-style dinner and dessert, a cash bar, silent and live auction and community awards. Kids are welcome; free childcare will be provided. Tickets are $40 for ages 12 and over, $20 for ages six and up, and free for under age six. Visit vermontfarmersfoodcenter.org or come to the Farmers’ Market in Depot Park to purchase tickets.

Jamaica Tag Sale

The Jamaica Benefit Association is sponsoring a Tag Sale on the grounds of the Masonic Hall on Saturday, September 29, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Participants are sought; the cost is $20 per table (bring your own). Space is limited; to reserve space call Ginny at 802-297-1048. The Jamaica Benefit Association was founded in 1914 by a group of women who sold their hand-made goods to raise money for charitable causes. The group is responsible for the first sidewalks and salt-resistant trees on Jamaica’s Main Street. They recently donated children’s books to the Jamaica Library, and outdoor gym equipment to the Village School. They coordinate with Senior Solutions to make the monthly Community Luncheons a success. They also donate each year to the Food Bank, and if money allows, to the Fire and Rescue. They sponsor a yearly essay contest for the Jamaica graduating class, and give a Certificate of Good Citizenship to children who volunteer at the Community Luncheon.

Ludlow Rummage Sale

Black River Good Neighbor Services will hold its annual Fall Rummage Sale at Fletcher Farm, 611 Route 103 South, Ludlow, on Friday and Saturday, September 21 and 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, September 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sale includes clothing, shoes, sporting goods, housewares, linens, furniture, books, a Christmas shop, a boutique, a bake sale and more. Proceeds will benefit BRGNS food and financial assistance programs. The monies raised will help cover the cost of utilities, heating fuel, food and rent for qualified individuals and families in Ludlow, Mount Holly, Belmont, Cavendish, Proctorsville and Plymouth. Donations of any excess produce from your garden and baked goods are welcome! For further details, contact Audrey at the Black River Good Neighbor Services Thrift Store, 37B Main Street, Ludlow, or call 802-228-3663.

Wells Teacup Auction

The Wells United Methodist Church will present a giant Teacup Auction on Friday evening, September 21. Viewing and bidding will begin at 5 p.m., with bid drawing starting at 6:30. The event takes place at the Modern Woodman of America hall on West Main Street/Route 30 in Wells. Bid on over 400 items, including collectibles, knick knacks, glass, jewelry, pictures, art, personal items, cereals, plants, books, videos, fall veggies and home-baked goods. Envelopes of ten tickets are $1 each; place the tickets in the cup next to an item you hope to win. Skip supper; they’ll be serving hamburgers, hot dogs, chili dogs, maple-baked beans, ice cream and beverages. This event raises funds for local outreach, the Vermont Food Bank, Kentucky Redbird Mission and national/world disaster relief. For more information, call Sue at 802-325-3203 or Karen at 518-642-1703.

The Barn Sale for UCS

United Counseling Service has been the beneficiary of The Barn Sale since 2012. It originally took place in a barn, but has become so successful that it’s now held at Riley Rink in Manchester. This year’s Barn Sale will take place rain or shine on Saturday, September 22, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, September 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The annual event is organized by the Barn Sale Committee, a group who spend months collecting items, determining reasonable prices for them, and then staff the two-day event. Proceeds support the Northshire UCS office and the services they provide. United Counseling Service’s mission is to build a stronger community by empowering individuals and families to live healthy and meaningful lives. For information on United Counseling Service or to make a donation, go to ucsvt.org or call Sam Kenyon at 802-442-5491.

Bennington Tag Sale

The Cancer Center Community Crusader Lou’s Angels will have their last tag sale on Saturday, September 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on East Road in Bennington, just past the turn to Leblanc’s Auto. The sale will feature many holiday decorations, new small gifts, jewelry (some vintage), fall and winter clothing, and much more. Ninety percent of the money raised helps those being treated at the Cancer Center and ten percent is donated for Cancer research at Dartmouth Hitchcock.

West Rupert Tag & Bake Sale

The Church of Christ in West Rupert is holding a Harvest Tag and Bake Sale on Saturday, September 29, starting at 9 a.m. The Old Stone Church is located on the corner of Route 153 and East Street. The event will offer a variety of Baked Goods, Corn Chowder, Chili and Cornbread with Spiced Apple Cider, plus a selection of gently used Household Goods, Furnishings and Miscellaneous items. Proceeds from sales will go to the Church Maintenance Fund.