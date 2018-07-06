Bennington’s Laumeister Center to Host Piano Duo

The Sonicals, an explosive new piano duo, will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 6, at Southern Vermont College’s Laumeister Art Center, located at 44 Gypsy Lane in Bennington. Joel A. Martin, creator of Jazzical and currently touring with opera legend Kathleen Battle, and George Lopez, the Beckwith Artist-in-Residence at Bowdoin College, are a charismatic duo, infusing solo classical piano music with jazz improvisation. The two are on the faculty of Sonata Piano Camps in Bennington, where they met over a year ago through Sonata founder Polly van der Linde. On the evening of the day they met to teach piano lessons, they spontaneously created an epic performance that was captured live on Facebook; Polly dubbed them The SONICALS, and they have gained a loyal following everywhere they play. Their debut CD on MCS Records, made possible through a Billy Rose Foundation Grant, will be available for purchase at the concert.

Their performance is one of two sponsored by Summer Sonatina at the Laumeister Art Center. General admission is $10 for adults and $5 for seniors, veterans, and AAA members; students and children are free. For more information, call 802-442-7152 or visit artcenter.svc.edu.