Big News in Rupert

The Rupert Village Trust is a newly formed nonprofit organization whose mission is historic preservation and community development in the Designated Village Center of Rupert. The group plans to acquire and renovate the Sheldon Store, and transform it into a community center and café for Rupert residents and visitors. The public is invited to attend a slide presentation and information session about this exciting community project. They are also seeking ideas and suggestions. The presentation will be offered four different times: Thursday, September 6, 6 to 7 p.m, at the Rupert Kittay Library; Monday, September 17, 6 to 7 p.m., at the Rupert Town Office; Saturday, September 22, 10 to 11 a.m., at the Rupert Kittay Library; and Sunday, September 30, 1 to 2 p.m., at Rupert Congregational Church. Refreshments will be served. For further information, contact Jane Davies at rupertvillagetrust@gmail.com.