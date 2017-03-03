Big Woods Voices to Resound in Weston

Big Woods Voices will perform in Weston at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, in Weston’s Old Parish Church. Big Woods Voices is the union of four veteran area singers who celebrate their common passion for a cappella harmony. The voices are (from soprano to bass) Amanda Witman, Becky Graber, Will Danforth and Alan Blood. Big Woods Voices is also the fulfillment of a creative transition for Will Danforth, from his life as a roots-oriented performing songster to that of composer and arranger. The results are lyrical settings of poetry, richly-harmonized standards of the American roots lexicon and completely original compositions. Add to that pieces by musicians such as Pete Sutherland and Lambert, Hendricks and Ross, and you have the ear- thrilling experience called Big Woods Voices. The concert is part of the Hearts and Voices Performance Series, established in 2009 in memory of Fritz Zeller, a longtime educator, community leader and a pillar of Old Parish Church. Revenues are donated to area non-profit organizations. In 2017, patrons are asked to donate $10 each to benefit Just Neighbors, a volunteer organization that provides a variety of services to mountain town families in crisis. Old Parish Church is located on Route 100, on the left as you enter Weston from the south. For details, visit oldparishchurch.org or call Bob Brandt at 802-824-5486.