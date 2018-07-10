Bike Swap This Weekend

Battenkill Bicycles is hosting its summer Bike Swap on Saturday and Sunday, July 14 and 15, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event is run like a tag sale on the front lawn of Battenkill Bicycles at 99 Bonnet Street, Manchester Center. Those wishing to sell a bicycle are asked to bring it in at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Store staff will help you price and sell them. Shoppers are welcome to arrive starting at 9:30 a.m. All successful buyers and sellers of bikes are asked to make a monetary donation to the Community Food Cupboard (No food donations will be accepted.) All bikes brought in for sale must be in a ridable condition; sale proceeds and any unsold bikes must be picked up by the end of the sale on Sunday. The shop is unable to keep or dispose of any unsold bikes. For more information, stop by or call 802-362-2734.