Biking in the Northshire

The local cycling season is underway and the Manchester 2020 Bike Task Force will kick off the season with a special program, ‘Pleasure Biking Around the Northshire,’ at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 8, at the Manchester Community Library. The free presentation will include recommended rides, special events, safety tips and anecdotes on cycling adventures in the region. Audience participation is encouraged, from relating personal cycling stories to a Q and A session that will guide the Task Force in planning their activities to meet local needs in the year ahead. The evening will include several brief presentations by Task Force members Maurie Hill, Dave Quesnel and Amy Verner. The Manchester 2020 Bike Task Force has recently expanded its promotional efforts by establishing the non-profit BikeManchesterVT entity to oversee its involvement in improving and promoting the cycling experience in the region. It is revamping its bikeManchestervt.com website this spring. The event is free and open to the public. Manchester Community Library is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue in Manchester Center. To learn more, call 802-362-2607.