Bio-Energy Workshop

Learn ‘The Power of Thought, the Power of the Heart, and the Power of Energy” in transforming your life on Saturday, July 22, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Grace Cottage Hospital in Townshend. In this free workshop, Instructor Linda Dierks will share the techniques she developed for replacing old patterns and show how to use the power of thought and bio-energy exercises for vibrancy, wellness and joy. Her decade-long journey of discovery started as a cancer patient disabled by fear and depression, and blossomed into her life’s passion to help others become their best selves. After studying several alternative health modalities and wellness philosophies, she found healing in the integration of science and spirituality. Dierks recently graduated from Stillpoint Foundation as a Certified Intuitive Healer. More on her approach is available at spinstrawtogoldvt.com. Pre-registration is required; call 802-365-3649. The event takes place in the Grace Cottage Community Wellness Center, 133 Grafton Road, Townshend.