Biologist to Discuss Cougars in the East

The Londonderry Conservation Commission invites you to a fascinating and fact-filled talk by biologist Sue Morse titled ‘The Cougar Comes East’ on Tuesday, October 3, at 7 p.m. at Flood Brook School on Route 11 in Londonderry. Where once it was flatly dismissed as an impossibility, scientists have now documented that cougars are living in a growing list of eastern states and Canadian provinces. Morse’s magnificently illustrated presentation includes an introduction to cougar biology and ecology from her studies in diverse habitats ranging from Alberta, Canada to the Arizona/Mexico border, and discusses the latest confirmations of cougars in the east. Morse is a forester, habitat ecologist and professional tracker who learns facts by walking in the forest and making observations. She formed the nonprofit conservation organization Keeping Track in 1994 to inspire community participation in the long-term stewardship of wildlife habitat. A resident of northern Vermont, she has studied bobcats, lynx and cougars for over 40 years. If you’re interested in big cats or have you spotted what you think is a mountain lion, then you won’t want to miss this evening.