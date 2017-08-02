Bird and Butterfly Walk

Join One World Conservation Center for a guided nature walk on Saturday, August 5, through the Greenberg Reserve to learn about the dozens of birds and butterflies that can be seen in this serene conservation landscape located in Bennington. Visitors will be encouraged to ask questions of local butterfly and bird enthusiasts, Terri Armada and Amy Halsted. Binoculars and cameras are encouraged. Registration begins at 9:45 a.m. at the orange roof Education Center the morning of the walk. The cost to the general public is $5 each. Members and children are no charge. One World Conservation Center is located at 413 Route 7 South, Bennington. For more information, call 802-447-7419 or go to oneworldconservationcenter.org .