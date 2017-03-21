‘Bird’ is a Verb

Green Mountain Academy will host a talk about bird watching with Bridget Butler, aka The Bird Diva. The talk will take place on Thursday, March 23 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Hunter Seminar room at Burr and Burton Academy. An estimated 5.8 million people in the United States bird watch, and you can become one of the flock during this workshop. Learn tips and tricks for bird identification, find out about equipment and resources, discover birding by ear and explore various natural communities for different suites of birds. This presentation will break it down for you so you are ready to take on spring migration. Registration is $15 in advance or $20 at the door. For more information or to register, call 802-867-0111 or visit greenmtnacademy.org.