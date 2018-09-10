Bistro Henry Birthday Bash

Manchester’s Bistro Henry is celebrating 25 years in business with a special celebration on Saturday, September 15, featuring a buffet dinner packed with sweet and savory options, a cash bar and live music by the Chris Kleeman Band beginning at 5:30 p.m. “Twenty five years,” says owner Henry Bronson, “In restaurant years, that’s several lifetimes! 20,000 creme brulees. 500 wedding cakes. 8,000 ducks. Acres of vegetables. Kegs and kegs of beer, cases and cases of wine. 18 years of Thanksgiving to go. 22 years of the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence. $10,000 in donations to Habitat for Humanity. We have been blessed to be a part of this community, and we could never have gotten here without our customers, so please come celebrate with us!” The evening’s festivities are just $25 per person at the door. (Regular dinner service will not be available.) Bistro henry is located at 1942 Depot Street in Manchester Center. For more information, call 802-362-4982.