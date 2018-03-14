Black Fly Lounge Designed to Feature Local Talent

GNAT-TV, the Northshire’s community media center, has released its premiere episode of the Black Fly Lounge. GNAT and Arlington resident, Christian Heins, are partnering to produce the monthly series featuring musicians from in and around the region. Luminous Crush was the first band featured in the series. A spokesperson for the group reports, “We were looking to produce a high-quality video to feature our music. The Black Fly Lounge was a great partner in reaching that goal and it was a whole lot of fun.” GNAT executive director, Tammie Reilly says, “The focus of the program is to feature original music and local talent. We really want to provide a space and a platform for artists to share their work with the community.”

Performers interested in appearing on the show should send an inquiry to: woodserve1@myfairpoint.net. Black Fly Lounge airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. and Saturdays at 9 am on GNAT Channels 15 and 8. All GNAT programs may also be viewed online at gnat-tv.org.