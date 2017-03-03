Black Line Music Series Opens

The newly renovated Black Line Tavern at Magic Mountain presents the Black Line Music Series, kicking off on Saturday, March 4, with Sean K. Preston and the Loaded Pistols, performing blues, punk, country and rock and roll from 7 to 11 p.m. Preston was born in Australia in an isolated desert town. When his family moved to America, he was introduced to his first rock concerts. It wasn’t long before he picked up the guitar to front his own band. Upon the invitation of a friend, Sean went to visit Ireland. Having little money he was assured that he could finance his holiday by busking on the streets of Dublin. The holiday became a way of life, honing his natural performing skills and sustaining him there over four years. After returning to the US, he self-produced and released his debut record, ‘Hoarse Whisper,’ and began touring the east coast with his new touring band, The Loaded Pistols. Their music draws on a variety of influences: country and western music from the 40s to the 70s, blues, 50s rock and roll, punk, gospel and the lyrical sophistication of musical poets like Leonard Cohen and Bob Dylan. Preston’s songs range from delicate laments and lullabies to fiery confessions.

“Sean has played for me before many times. He always blows crowds away with his rockabilly/blues power trio,” says organizer Jed Hughes, who has spent the past six years booking music on Friday nights at the Barn in Pawlet. A member of the band Saints and Liars, he also organized the Pickin’ in the Pasture Music Festival in Rockingham. Future acts at the Black Line Tavern include Nick Dittmeier and the Sawdusters on March 25 and the Silks, who will be performing on April 1 for Magic Mountain’s Spring Fling event. JB Beverley and The Wayward Drifters follow at a date to be determined. Black Line Tavern is located at 495 Magic Mountain Access Road in Londonderry. 802-824-5645 for more information.