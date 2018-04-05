‘Blithe Spirit’

The talented students of the MAUHS Drama Club will perform ‘Blithe Spirit,’ a comic play by Noel Coward, directed by Tim Foley. This improbable farce follows fussy and cranky novelist Charles Condomine, who invites a medium and clairvoyant, Madame Arcati, to hold a séance in his home to help him come up with ideas for a new book. The plan backfires when the eccentric medium unwittingly calls up the spirit of his temperamental first wife, Elvira, who, after the séance, makes Charles’ life hell as she attempts to disrupt his marriage to his second wife, Ruth, who cannot see or hear the ghost. This enduringly popular play has been a smash hit on London and Broadway stages for over seven decades, and was made into a movie starring Rex Harrison and Margaret Rutherford, then a Broadway musical.

Show times are Thursday, Friday and Saturday, April 12 to 14, at 7 p.m., with a matinee at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets, $8, can be purchased in advance at the Mount Anthony Union High School office, 301 Park Street, Bennington, or at the door before each performance.