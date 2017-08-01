Bluegrass on the Farm in Rupert

Merck Forest and Farmland Center will host a free Bluegrass Concert at 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 5, with Bob Amos and Catamount Crossing. Bring a picnic to enjoy on the west-facing meadow above the saphouse, and have a toe-tapping good time. The Center’s mission is the sustainable management of its forest, the promotion of innovative agricultural practices on its upland farm, education in outdoor exploration and natural sciences, and recreational opportunities. It is open from dawn to dusk, year-round. Merck Forest and Farmland Center is located between Rupert and Dorset, at the top of the hill at 3270 Route 315/Rupert Mountain Road. To learn more, call 802-394-7836 or go to merckforest.org.