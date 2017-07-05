Blues Legend Biscuit Miller to Perform MCL Benefit Concert

Bob Stannard Productions proudly presents a benefit concert for the Manchester Community Library. Experience the bluesy, soulful sounds of the 2012 and 2017 Blues Music Awards winner, Biscuit Miller and the Mix, with special guests Bob Stannard and John Falk, on Wednesday, July 12, at the Library. Biscuit Miller was introduced to the bass for the first time at the age of 11, eventually going on to play with respected blues artists Mojo Buford, formerly with Muddy Waters, Lady Blue, backup vocalist for Ike and Tina Turner, and Chicago’s legendary Lonnie Brooks Band. He is known around the world for his huge, heartfelt smile as well as his antics. Biscuit is a flamboyant bass player who fronts his own high-energy, entertaining funky party band that’ll rival any stage show seen. He is joined by Doctor Love on drums and Bobby ‘B Wilson on guitar, performing blues, funk, rhythm and blues, and rock and roll to lay down some serious dancing tunes. When he is not busy touring or recording, he loves to spend time with his friends and family. Guests will enjoy socializing with snacks and beer or wine at the cash bar starting at 6 p.m., with the show beginning at 7. Tickets are $20 per person. The evening is sponsored by Bob and Alison Stannard and Rich and Martha Heilemann. Manchester Community Library is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue at the corner of Main Street/Route 7A in Manchester Center. For more information, call the Library at 802-362-2607.