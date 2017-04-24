Bob Stannard Plays the Blues

The Dorset Players will welcome Bob Stannard and Those Dangerous Bluesmen to the Dorset Playhouse at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, for a benefit concert to help raise money for some much-needed structural repairs to the Playhouse buidling. Bob will be releasing his new, and perhaps his final CD, ‘Ain’t Dead Yet,’ and has promised to have the hottest blues you’ll ever hear for this special benefit concert.

A self-taught harmonica player, Stannard has played with numerous musicians throughout the world. He performed with BB King on stage at the Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland, has shared the stage with blues legends John Hammond, Chris Smither, Maria Muldaur, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Lynyrd Skynard, Buddy Guy, Susan Tedeschi, Issac Hayes and many more.

Stannard also has a long-time association with the Dorset Players; his mom and dad, Thyra and Jim, once performed on the stage there, as has his daughter, Meredith Stannard Hairston.

The Dorset Playhouse has offered people of all ages exposure to the arts for 90 years now, offering live theater, community workshops, Missoula Children’s Theater, special performances and space for local schools and community gatherings. The Playhouse enriches the lives of those who take an active part in it, as well as those patrons who attend live theatre. The Playhouse is in need of major structural work – and without an endowment, lacks the funds for the repairs and updates needed.

The Dorset Players are asking for your help in raising the $20,000 needed. Be sure to join them for a night of rockin’ blues, followed by a wine and hors d’oeuvres reception. Your $30 ticket can be purchased online at dorsetplayers.org, or call 802-867-5570.